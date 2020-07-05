A single-vehicle crash at approximately 1:16 a.m. Sunday claimed the life of a Montgomery County man.
Tiara Cortez Massey, 31, of Montgomery, was killed when the 2008 Infinity M45 he was operating left the roadway and struck a parked commercial motor vehicle trailer.
Massey was using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The crash occurred on AL 131 approximately one mile north of the Baker Hill community in Barbour County. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Alabama state troopers continue to investigate.
