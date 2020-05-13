GRACEVILLE – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was killed when he fell off a moving tractor.

At approximately 11:12 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call in a field on Smokey Road near Graceville in reference to a tractor accident.

Upon arrival, it was learned that a 20-year-old identified as Christopher Cobb was killed when he fell off a moving tractor.

The investigation indicated that Cobb was standing on the tractor step and holding onto a handle while the tractor was moving. It appeared that Cobb lost his footing and fell into the path of the tractor, causing fatal injuries.

