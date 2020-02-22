Songs like Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” and “Get Down On It” set the mood before the seventh Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade began Saturday.
The floats and other entries waited on streets around Solomon Park before a cannon fired at 3 p.m. to start the rolling party.
Thousands of people lined the route that wound through Dothan’s Garden District and other neighborhoods on its way to Foster Street downtown.
Some sat on blankets or chairs. Many kids had bags to carry beads, Moon Pies and other treats thrown from the floats.
The Therapy Dogs International float carried many breeds of dogs and their human companions. The Mardi Gras Club of Dothan rolled under the theme “Always Having a Ball.”
The Krewe of Rogue Elks represented Elks Lodge No. 1887, complete with antlers, while The Boogie Knights float carried men in skeleton costumes. The Order of the Black Dress had the Dance Party Oasis.
The parade had more than 30 floats and entries. The last of the parade participants reached the end of the route about 5:30 p.m. For spectators, it took 30 to 40 minutes for the parade to pass.
The crowds were thickest downtown, but spectators also gathered at key viewing spots like Girard Primary and Intermediate Schools, Calvary Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church and Episcopal Church of the Nativity.
The Krewe of Kolosse formed after Dothan’s first parade was held in 2014. It has 187 active members. Eight krewes have formed in Dothan, with numerous Mardi Gras balls held in the week or so before the parade.
