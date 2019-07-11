Caverns cave (copy)

In this 2016 file photo, Jessica and Melanie Smith keep a close eye on a low roof as they make their way through a cave at Florida Caverns State Park in Marianna. The park is still recovering from Hurricane Michael, but the visitors’ center reopened on July 1.

 MARK SKINNER/FLORIDAN FILE

Even though the campground is closed and parking is limited, the Florida Caverns State Park in Marianna, Florida has reopened to visitors.

Hurricane Michael heavily damaged 90 percent of the park's trees in October of 2018.

Cave tours are now available, and the gift shop inside the visitors' center is operational, as is the museum and theatre for virtual cave tours. The cave system’s lighting system was wiped out by the storm, so the tours will be done with excursions by flashlight.

Gate admission is $5 per vehicle—with up to eight individuals getting in for the single price. The cave tours are $10.75 for visitors age 13 and up, and $5 for kids 3-12. There is no charge for kids 2 years of age and younger.

Cave tour hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and gates to the park are open from 8 a.m. to sundown. For more information, call 850-482-1228.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments