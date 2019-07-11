Even though the campground is closed and parking is limited, the Florida Caverns State Park in Marianna, Florida has reopened to visitors.
Hurricane Michael heavily damaged 90 percent of the park's trees in October of 2018.
Cave tours are now available, and the gift shop inside the visitors' center is operational, as is the museum and theatre for virtual cave tours. The cave system’s lighting system was wiped out by the storm, so the tours will be done with excursions by flashlight.
Gate admission is $5 per vehicle—with up to eight individuals getting in for the single price. The cave tours are $10.75 for visitors age 13 and up, and $5 for kids 3-12. There is no charge for kids 2 years of age and younger.
Cave tour hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and gates to the park are open from 8 a.m. to sundown. For more information, call 850-482-1228.
