Medical Center Enterprise prepared for presence of COVID-19

ENTERPRISE – While no COVID-19 cases have been reported in Coffee County, Medical Center Enterprise officials say the facility is prepared if and when the cases develop.
According to Medical Center Enterprise CEO Suzanne Woods, the executive and department leaders are monitoring local, state and federal guidance as it updates in response to the evolving situation.
“We are prepared to protect the safety and well-being of our care team, and all patients, should any members of our community develop systems of COVID-19 requiring hospital care,” Woods said.
As a way of combating the coronavirus, the emergency room staff is screening all patients for COVID-19 symptoms, and risk factors of fever with a cough or difficulty breathing and exposure to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, or travel from an area with concentrated COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday morning fewer than 10 patients have had the risk factors or symptoms of the coronavirus, Woods said. No positive cases have been reported in Coffee County.
Medical Center Enterprise protocol for patients suspected of having the COVID-19 includes the patient being placed in a separate room or area away from other patients, and given a medical mask to wear. A small care team will interact with the patient, followed by a physician determining if the patient needs testing.
According to the Woods, infection control is a top priority and the staff members are trained in the appropriate use of personal protective equipment, including masks, N-95 respirators, goggles, and gowns. The facility has sufficient inventory to tend to its patients, with resources being increased in an effort to prepare for a surge in patients.
In efforts of protecting its staff and patients, Medical Center Enterprise is restricting visitor access to the hospital at this time as part of its response to combat the COVID-19 virus.
For more information regarding the hospital’s preparedness, visit its website mcehospital.com/covid-19.
For latest information available on the coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
