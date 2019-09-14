Headlining the Wiregrass United Way’s 10th Annual Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour this Wednesday is Miss Alabama 2019 Tiara Pennington.
Pennington will join Wiregrass United Way Board of Trustees Chair Brian McLeod, overall campaign chairman Beau Benton, volunteers, and staff members as the bus tours Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.
This year’s campaign goal is $2,888,888.88, and when this amount is reached, the Wiregrass Foundation will contribute $400,000.
The annual tour is sponsored by Wells Fargo, which has supported Wiregrass United Way and Wiregrass Area Food Bank for many years.
Wednesday’s scheduled stops include:
8:30 a.m. – Boys & Girls Club of Abbeville, 100 Phillips St., Abbeville.
9:30 a.m. – Eufaula High School Multi-Purpose Athletic Facility, 530 Lake Dr., Eufaula.
11 a.m. – Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Rd., Ozark.
1 p.m. – Enterprise YMCA, 904 Ozark Highway, Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. – East Geneva County Senior Citizens Center, 134 W. Bateman Ave., Slocomb.
3:30 p.m. – Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 102 Jamestown Blvd., Dothan.
