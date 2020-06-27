Miss Angel representatives crowned

The Miss Angel representatives were crowned at the Dothan Opera House on June 14. They have a fun filled year of community service and events to live up to the motto “sisterhood and service”.
Pictured are, back row: Miss Angel Cover Girl Alexis Holub, Miss Angel Ambassador Mackenzie Carroll, Ms. Angel Brooke Covington, Miss Angel Queen of Queens Ansley Sikora, Teen Miss Angel Taylor O’Mary, Baby Miss Angel Blair Kirkland, and Junior Miss Angel Lauren McKnight. Front row: Tiny Miss Angel Rowan Wallace, Little Miss Angel Ansley Woods, Toddler Miss Angel Arabella Miller, and Petite Miss Angel Lorelei Evans. Seated: Miss Angel Princess Emilee Flowers.
