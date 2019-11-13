A Prattville man and woman, both diagnosed with dementia, are the subject of a current search and may be in the Dothan area, according to police.
Annie Mae Jemison and Walter Jemison were reported missing to the Prattville Police Department. The couple was last seen Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Jemisons are believed to be travelling in a blue 2009 Chrysler Sebring, AL Tag 4AC5582, according to al.com.
Investigators believe they are believed to be endangered and may be in Montgomery or Dothan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP (7867), or 1833-AL1-STOP or via the P3-tips app.
