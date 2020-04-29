Mobile County became the first in Alabama to break the 1,000 mark in COVID-19 cases, increasing from 992 cases Tuesday to 1,015 reported on Wednesday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Mobile County has seen 49 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, almost 20 percent of the state’s total.
Statewide, the number of new positive tests rose by 155, ADPH reports.
Locally, Dothan’s Joint Information Center Wednesday report notes Southeast Health’s positive cases at 98, an increase of one case over the day before. Flowers Hospital, which reported 32 positive cases on Monday, had three additional cases in Wednesday’s JIC report.
The JIC releases COVID-19 information for the two hospitals on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and Southeast Health updates data twice a day on its website.
Additionally, Southeast Health reported it has eight coronavirus test results pending, including three inpatients. The hospital has discharged 51 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 541 patients have been tested, including 435 negative test results. The hospital has reported 15 deaths.
Wednesday’s JIC report shows Flowers Hospital has 10 test results pending. The hospital has performed 434 tests and has reported no coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the confirmed cases statewide have reached 6,842 and approximately 80,449 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 945 hospitalizations across the state. ADPH has reported 251 COVID-19 deaths.
Coffee County leads all Wiregrass counties with 107 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include Houston County, 86; Pike County, 66; Barbour County, 37; Covington County, 35; Dale County, 25; Henry County, 23; and Geneva County, eight.
Following Mobile County’s 1,015 cases, counties with more than 100 confirmed cases include: Jefferson, 874; Lee, 378; Shelby, 320; Marshall, 315; Montgomery, 311; Chambers, 292; Tallapoosa, 282; Madison, 222; Tuscaloosa, 201; Baldwin, 173; Etowah, 137; and Coffee, 107.
