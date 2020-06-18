Museum sets online Juneteenth observance

The G. W. Carver Interpretive Museum is hosting its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration online from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.
This year’s activities were amended to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Tickets are available on the museum’s website, www. gwcarvermuseum.com.
Tickets include a one-year individual membership to the museum, a link to a private party being hosted by Magic 93.1’s Marcus Kage, and a meal available for pickup from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., catered by Southern Bistro Cafeteria, a local soul food favorite.
In addition to music, the livestream will include a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and a game of trivia in the chat thread.
Juneteenth is an American holiday that commemorates the abolition of slavery and the emancipation of thousands of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States. The name is derived from a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” the day the abolition announcement took place in Texas in 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
