Many arrived early on Saturday, staking claim to a spot along Main Street where they could watch the National Peanut Festival parade.
“Cotton candy! Toys!” a street vendor shouted as he pushed a rolling cart.
“Boiled peanuts! Fresh boiled! Home grown!” declared another.
Police cars blocked intersections along the route and people began to settle in under sunny skies.
The temperature was just above 50 at 9 a.m. but it felt colder in the shade. Many people wore coats or hoodies. Some had blankets draped over their legs.
A pre-parade with motorcycles and farm equipment started moving at 9 a.m., followed by a cement mixer that poured peanuts on the road for youngsters to gather.
“Put them in your pocket,” one parent told a child as most of the peanuts were picked up.
Parade entrants lined up on East Main Street between Columbia Highway and Museum Avenue. The official parade, led by a banner carried by a group of children, started at 9:30 a.m. It took almost a half-hour to reach the western end of the route more than a mile away.
Some spectators sat in pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles backed up to the street. Others were in chairs or on the curb while some preferred to stand.
The few dozen babies saw their first National Peanut Festival parade. Toddlers and older kids moved to the music as bands and vehicles playing tunes passed by.
The parade is the signature event in the 10-day festival held in Dothan that honors peanut growers and celebrates the harvest season.
This year’s parade was dedicated to the memory of Johnny Middlebrooks, who died in March. Middlebrooks served on the National Peanut Festival’s parade committee for over 50 years and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2015.
Gates at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will open at 1 p.m. Sunday. Midway rides and concessions and Kiddieland will be operating. The midway and gates will close at 6 p.m.
