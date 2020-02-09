New Azalea-Dogwood Festival Queen crowned

Emma Martin from Slocomb was crowned the 2020 Azalea-Dogwood Festival Queen on Saturday night at the Dothan Opera House.
Under the pageant motto, “Pretty Is as Pretty Does,” the queen was chosen from a field of 11 contestants who are judged on poise, knowledge, and interview.
Martin attends Slocomb High School and is the daughter of Kim Parrish and Brad Martin. She is an SHS majorette and involved with the SHS Student Government Association.
Martin was officially crowned by the 2019 queen, Ashlyn Simpson. The new queen receives a $2,000 scholarship to the college of her choice. She will be representing the ADF at many functions and events over the upcoming year.
The top five contestants in addition to the new queen were: Morgan Kelly, Beth Anne Shiver, and Samantha Turnham, all from Dothan; and Teagan Roark from Enterprise.
All the contestants will be honored as ADF Belles at the Azalea-Dogwood Festival Trail, tentative planned for the middle of March. They will all be aboard Corvettes furnished by the area Corvette club as the trail meanders through the beautiful garden district of Dothan.
“All of the young ladies were a credit to their families and community in their poise and attitudes”, according to Beth Hemby, president of the ADF.
The knowledge winner was Sophie Jones from Ashford and the Interview winner was Morgan Kelly of Dothan.
Entertainment was provided by the Dothan High School Dynamics choral group who presented a series of songs keeping in the theme of the pageant of “the All-American Girl.”
The scholarship is funded by pageant sponsorships and the proceeds from the night of “Songs and Laughs” with “Sean of the South,” which is being held on Thursday night in Dothan. Tickets are still available on Eventbrite.com, Shute Pecan Company, and the First Baptist Church office.
The ADF will be sponsoring a Pound Cake Contest on March 7 and a “Tea and Tiaras” event on March 1 for girls who are not old enough to be in the pageant. For more information, go to the Facebook page Azalea-Dogwood Festival.
Any local young lady who would like to grace a lawn in the garden district during the Trail, may contact the festival for more information through the ADF Facebook page.
