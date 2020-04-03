ENTERPRISE – A New Brockton man was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on collision here Friday morning, according to police.
Harvey Herman Covington III was pronounced dead on the scene in the 1000 block of Rucker Boulevard around 5 a.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed the westbound vehicle driven by Covington was traveling in the oncoming traffic lane, causing a head-on collision with an eastbound vehicle. The driver in the eastbound vehicle was not injured.
The Enterprise Police Department's traffic homicide unit is investigating the fatal accident and no additional information will be released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.