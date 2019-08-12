Slocomb firefighters, who lost their training tower to Hurricane Michael, now have a replacement.
Construction was recently completed on a new training tower built with multi-source funding from FEMA, a state Emergency Management Agency grant, and a grassroots fundraising campaign.
“Before the previous drill tower was destroyed, it provided firefighter with a site for extensive training,” said Slocomb Fire/Rescue Operations Chief Kyle Hovey.
The new tower will assist in multiple training scenarios including situations that call for firefighters and rescue.
“We hope to hold our first training in the new tower next week,” Hovey said.
Slocomb’s Affordable Drill Tower is the only one of its kind in Alabama. The structure is approximately 38 feet tall, with five levels, and three floors will be utilized by multiple area fire departments for training purposes.
“We are very appreciative to Affordable Drill Towers,” Hovey said. “After the first of the year the department had a price increase, however since our tower was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, the company did not apply its price increase to our tower.”
The Affordable Drill Tower cost the department roughly $50,000. FEMA gave the department $30,000 and another $12,000 came from the state EMA. The remainder was raised by residents supporting the department’s annual Fill-A-Boot Campaign.
