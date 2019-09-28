When Cantor Neil Schwartz interviewed for Temple Emanu-El’s leadership position, he sensed he would fit in well with the congregation and community.
“It was clear to me the fact that I have a scholarly approach to things probably was going to be welcomed here,” he said. “This last Sunday, I gave a talk at a little Catholic church in Ozark, and they were just eating it up. They accepted that I was approaching things from a scholarly position – informed by archaeology and by what we know of history.”
Almost three months into his role of leading Dothan’s synagogue, Schwartz has discovered the community to be “warm and absolutely wonderful.” He has also appreciated the opportunity to minister and educate in various ways – something he knew he would do after first attending college as a pre-medical studies major.
“In 1971, that was the very beginning of Jewish studies at the undergraduate level, and I took courses from visiting (professors),” he said. “By 1972, we had our own professor. I took every class he taught. By my senior year, it was a question – was I going to be a rabbi or a cantor or a professor?”
Cantors study many of the same classes at seminaries that rabbis do, but some variations occur. While rabbis focus a bit more on Jewish law studies and sermon delivery classes, cantors take classes that provide deeper insights into Jewish music, Schwartz said.
They are united, though, in the types of services they provide.
“The fact of the matter is that the one thing all rabbis and cantors do is pastoral care,” he said. “We overlap in our training, we overlap in our skillsets and we overlap in our duties.”
Schwartz’s love for knowledge assists in those duties. In the middle of his career, he took a year away from serving in synagogues to complete chaplaincy training – which requires five units of clinical pastoral education.
While he is foremost a clergy member, Schwartz never hesitates to teach, either. During services, Schwartz interjects comments that provide congregants with deeper knowledge or insight into a song or chant.
“I am a walking, talking teaching machine,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, education is in every vehicle. Education is underlying the choices I make.”
It is why he has accepted a role on the faculty of Temple Emanu-El’s religious school, which prepares young Jewish congregants for their bar or bat mitzvahs – ceremonies that indicate a teen or pre-teen has reached an age of religious maturity. Schwartz has expanded the school to two days and said he offers one-on-one meetings as they near the time to organize the mitzvahs.
If interest develops in the congregation, Schwartz would love to organize a choir, as well.
“To me that’s an opportunity for an education in Jewish music because choirs work very closely with cantors,” he said.
Just like he did last week, Schwartz – who serves as an adjunct professor for Boston’s Hebrew College – also cherishes opportunities to lead interfaith classes or discussions. He said he has performed those duties in many of his previous locations, including in some Catholic parochial schools or at a liberal arts college as a guest lecturer.
Schwartz previously served for four years in Shreveport, Louisiana, and has worked in synagogues in Canada, the Northeast, the Midwest and the Southeast. He knew about Dothan thanks to the documentary “There are Jews Here,” which chronicled the life of four small synagogues in the nation.
Schwartz has enjoyed the opportunity to teach and serve in the Dothan community since July.
“I came in late at night (when I first arrived),” he said. “I woke up early the next morning and started puttering around in the yard, and within my first two hours of daylight, my next-door neighbor came over with a pat of warm brownies.
“That set the tone. Every single neighbor I’ve met has been amazing. The congregants here are amazing. They’re just wonderful, warm people.”
