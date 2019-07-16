From staff reports
No one was injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Forest Drive and Ross Clark Circle on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
Two vehicles were on Forest Drive waiting to enter Ross Clark Circle when one of the cars lurched forward and stopped causing the car behind to rear-end the vehicle, which was then struck by a vehicle traveling on Ross Clark Circle.
The vehicle traveling on the Circle left the roadway and nosedived into a ditch. The occupants in that vehicle had to be taken out of the back window of the car by first responders.
The Dothan Police Department, Dothan Fire Department, and Pilcher’s Ambulance responded to the accident.
