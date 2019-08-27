Dothan fire units and other rescue personnel responded to a house fire at the intersection of Blackshear and Burdeshaw streets this morning around 7:30.
There were no injuries reported as all occupants and pets escaped safely from the residence.
The fire, which may have started in the kitchen but is under investigation, was extinguished quickly.
