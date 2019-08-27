Dothan fire units and other rescue personnel responded to a house fire at the intersection of Blackshear and Burdeshaw streets this morning around 7:30.

There were no injuries reported as all occupants and pets escaped safely from the residence.

The fire, which may have started in the kitchen but is under investigation, was extinguished quickly.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments