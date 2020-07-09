The Enterprise Police Department has located Cynthia Lynn Kunis, who was reported missing on July 4.
Detectives with the department located Kunis unharmed at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in Covington County.
Kunis, 35, was last seen on July 4 when she left her residence. She is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
The Enterprise Police Department thanked the Covington County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this investigation.
