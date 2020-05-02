As businesses closed and people hunkered down in their homes due to COVID-19, nonprofit organizations have faced their own challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fundraising events have been canceled or postponed. Volunteers have not been available due to Alabama’s stay-at-home order. Nonprofits have had to get creative in meeting the needs of the community and supporting their own operations, but those involved in local groups said the Wiregrass has continued to be as giving as always.
“I’m thankful for this community because the response has been nothing like I’ve ever seen,” said the Rev. Kody Kirchhoff of The Harbor in downtown Dothan.
Many local nonprofits – such as the Dothan Rescue Mission, the Wiregrass Humane Society and The Ark − have thrift stores with proceeds supporting the nonprofit’s mission. Those thrift stores, however, have been closed for a month. Both the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention and Wiregrass 2-1-1 were not able to hold fundraisers because of the pandemic.
Organizations that serve the homeless, like Love in Action and The Harbor, have kept up their street missions while closing their buildings.
Kirchhoff said even though The Harbor is not hosting its Saturday community days and worship services at its Foster Street location, volunteers are still going out with meals for those in need. If there’s a positive side to the pandemic, Kirchhoff said he has seen it.
“Since mid-March, we’ve been out seven times a week; we’ve been doing 2,000 meals a week and 1,200 pounds of non-perishable foods a week,” Kirchhoff said. “As much as I hate this virus, I’m going to find the positive and say this has been some of the most relationship-connecting and faith-build-connecting we’ve ever had.”
The Wiregrass Foundation has helped replenish The Harbor’s supply of tents, which the organization distributes to the homeless, as well as vouchers for those who need housing. Other organizations are also stepping up to help with utility assistance, Kirchhoff said.
He said the pandemic has had a bigger impact locally on those who worked hard to get out of homelessness and had found jobs and affordable housing. The coronavirus has put all that at risk. The Harbor, Kirchhoff said, is now being inundated with calls from people who work in the job sectors hit hardest by the pandemic and statewide closures.
“They’re hourly workers and they were doing well and in housing and now all of sudden, choices have to be made of ‘How do I stay in this housing?’ ‘How do I pay my utility bills?’” he said. “I know there are protocols out there for not evicting and some leniency on utility bills … however, that’s all going to come due at some point.”
But Kirchhoff said he has been impressed with the spirit he has seen among those The Harbor serves.
“The blessing of this is they’re survivors,” he said. “They’ll find another way to get out of this one.”
At Wiregrass 2-1-1, Executive Director David Duke said the nonprofit call center has been remotely answering calls for its seven-county area. The nonprofit changed how it answers calls after Hurricane Michael, upgrading its computers and laptops and utilizing the internet to answer calls rather than phone lines. Volunteers have been answering calls remotely during closures.
Duke said the organization has also worked closely with its partners to keep an updated list on services available during the pandemic, and Zoom meetings have kept the call center in contact with local agencies to make sure information stays up-to-date.
Since March, Duke said COVID-19 and food were the top reasons for people to dial 2-1-1 – housing assistance is usually the top reason. Duke expects as the pandemic and its effects continue that housing will jump back to the top in the coming months.
“We just really had to shift how we provide our services on a daily basis,” Duke said, adding that agencies have stepped up to help other nonprofits.
Julie Gonzalez, assistant director of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, said because schools and restaurants have been closed, perishable and frozen food donations from food distributors have increased. Non-perishable foods, however, have become harder to find as grocery stores struggle to keep stocked and individual food donations have dropped off.
Gonzalez fears non-perishable food shortages may worsen in the coming months.
“We’re heading into summer with a lot less food than what we normally need for summer,” Gonzalez said. “Summer started early because what we normally need so much food for is all these families who rely on the school systems to help feed their kids.”
And distributing the perishable food they do have to those who need it has been a challenge.
The food bank’s member agencies of churches and nonprofit food pantries have struggled with having enough volunteers. Many are staffed by older adults who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Some food pantries, Gonzalez said, have been forced to adjust how they’re distributing food until the virus threat passes. The food bank itself has also had fewer volunteers in order to meet social distancing requirements.
“We are trying to do 80% more distribution with a fraction of the agencies we normally have,” she said. “We normally have 150 … there’s probably 20 to 25 agencies open right now that are distributing food.”
The food bank has done several drive-through food distributions since March (including 13,000 pounds of frozen chicken at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds) by giving vouchers to agencies that then pass the vouchers on to individuals requesting help.
“We’re trying to do more business with fewer resources and we’re having to be more creative, but we’re getting the job done,” Gonzalez said.
Conditions at the food bank, she said, depend on what is happening in the community.
“We serve people and people need to work in order to put food on the table for their families,” Gonzalez said. “The longer they’re out of work, the more strain it’s going to put on the whole supply chain – not just food banks, but grocery stores, everybody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.