Local nonprofits estimate around 600 homeless people are living in Dothan.
During the annual Point-In-Time Count that occurred on Jan. 22, volunteers counted 83 people living across 13 different tent cities.
The Harbor Executive Director Kody Kirchhoff said the numbers likely reflect about 15-20% of the actual homeless population, many of who were likely out and about due to unseasonably warm weather that Saturday morning.
Area nonprofits took the lead on the count, required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as part of its Continuum of Care (CoC) program designed to promote communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness.
“It’s crucial for us because it allows us to meet homeless persons and get resources out to them and put them on a path out of homelessness,” Kirchhoff said.
Last year, local nonprofit agencies whose missions support helping the homeless noted an uptick of people they served due in part to a large number of persons displaced in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
Over the course of 2019, Wiregrass 211’s call center received around 800 calls from homeless individuals seeking information; 600 of those calls were from those staying in Dothan.
The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) served 163 homeless people at its November Homeless Connect event. The Harbor served 450 homeless people over the course of 2019 either a single time or in most cases, multiple times a week by serving them meals, general supplies like propane or tents, water, clothing, or helping them with casework to navigate emergency housing options or finding jobs.
Doing the count also allows the nonprofits to monitor trends in the homeless population to see if the number is increasing, decreasing, or stabilizing.
In January 2019, 200 homeless persons were counted in Houston County during a time Kirchhoff remembered as a cold Saturday morning when many were bundled up near their camps. Kirchhoff hopes that the comparatively significant decrease in January 2020 is indicative of a downward trend.
“I think this year, collaboratively, we’ve done a very good job of getting people out of homelessness,” he said. “We’re still feeling the effects of the increase we’ve had because of Hurricane Michael.”
The number is still significantly up in comparison to 2016, when there were about 258 homeless persons living in Dothan.
Around 40 volunteers, in addition to involved organizations’ staff, conducted the count.
“Our hope is that they take a greater desire, joining us in our desire in ending unwanted homelessness,” Kirchhoff said, noting the positive turnout.
Demographics of the count showed an equal split of white and African-American homeless people, most of whom were male. Eleven were children. Most persons counted were living in emergency housing, but 26 were unsheltered at the time.
The count helps HUD in determining federal funding to state agencies, which could grant money to local agencies.
