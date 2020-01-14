Local nonprofits are seeking volunteers to assist in the annual count of homeless persons in the Dothan area.
The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) has arranged for the count to take place on Saturday, Jan. 25. It takes roughly two hours starting at 10 a.m. with a brief training session.
Each year, the US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) asks communities across the nation to count the homeless — those without a physical address at a particular point in time. It is called the annual Point-In-Time Count (PIT) for short.
Kody Kirchhoff, executive director of the Harbor and event coordinator, said the count allows local charities focusing on assisting homeless persons reach out to those in need.
“The reason we do it is because we can better connect with the homeless to get them assistance. We can acclimate them to resources in the area for basic needs and get them further from homelessness,” Kirchhoff said.
Homeless persons are categorized in the count as sheltered, living in an emergency shelter or transitional housing, or unsheltered, living in a place not meant for human habitation.
The count allows HUD and local agencies to identify trends in the number of homeless people, and determine if the number is increasing or decreasing. The numbers can also be used for state and federal funding through grants.
“The PIT Count greatly affects funding, both private and public, for homeless services and affects the methodology of those services,” David Duke, Wiregrass 2-1-1 executive director said. “A thorough count is crucial in identifying and understanding both the progress we’ve made and the gaps within our services.”
Kirchhoff said the organizations will take all the volunteers they can get. Those wishing to assist will need to meet Saturday morning at the Harbor, located at 320 N. Foster St., to be assigned in groups with agency leaders who are familiar with geographic areas where homeless converge. Volunteers will then go out and survey each homeless person’s status as sheltered or unsheltered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.