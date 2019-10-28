A photo from the 2012 National Peanut Festival Parade shows the future 2019 Little Miss National Peanut Festival, Maggie Wells, watching her first parade from the back of a wagon. Maggie was just six months old at the time. She was photographed with her sister, Maeleigh and grandmother, Belinda Herring by Dothan Eagle photographer Max Oden.

