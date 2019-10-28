A photo from the 2012 National Peanut Festival Parade shows the future 2019 Little Miss National Peanut Festival, Maggie Wells, watching her first parade from the back of a wagon. Maggie was just six months old at the time. She was photographed with her sister, Maeleigh and grandmother, Belinda Herring by Dothan Eagle photographer Max Oden.
NPF Parade photo from 2012 captures future Little Miss Peanut Festival
