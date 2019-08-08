Dining-in will soon be a thing of the past at hundreds of Pizza Hut locations, according to multiple reports Thursday noting that one of the nation’s biggest pizza chains is planning to close up to 500 dine-in restaurants and turn its attention to carryout and delivery businesses.
The company hasn’t announced which of its more than 7,400 restaurants will be affected.
“We are leaning in to accelerate the transition of our Pizza Hut U.S. asset base to truly modern delivery/carryout assets,” said David W. Gibbs, president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Yum! Brands, which owns Pizza Hut, in an Aug. 1 earnings call. “This will ultimately strengthen the Pizza Hut business in the U.S. and set it up for a faster long-term growth.
Yum! Brands also owns KFC and Taco Bell.
