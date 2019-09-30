One man's love for horror benefits Columbia

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was recently published in the Dothan Eagle’s Wiregrass Pride 2019 edition. It’s now being shared on a variety of our digital and social media platforms.
Smaller towns work hard to keep their fire and rescue departments functioning on a smaller budget. That’s why Todd Chandler, owner of Columbia Manor, was determined to give back to the community once his dream of owning and running a haunted house became reality.
“Opening a haunted house was a dream of mine for years,” Chandler said. “With the town’s support here we are, preparing for our 11 th year.”
During the past 10 years, Chandler has donated more than $63,500 to the Columbia Fire/Rescue Department.
“As a way of giving back to the community, for not only the town’s support for me, but for the support the town has shown the manor. I am proud to give back to the community. The Columbia Manor brings thousands of people to Columbia annually, and we are proud to call Columbia our home. Giving back to the community means a lot to all of us. Without the town’s support, the volunteers, and the customers, I could not do what I love to do; but most importantly we could not give back to community.”
The Columbia Fire/Rescue Department is a huge asset to the city of Columbia, Chandler said, adding that the members are dedicated to making sure the residents of Columbia are served during an emergency situation.
The funds donated by Columbia Manor go toward the department’s everyday expenses, supplies, and equipment needed by the fire/rescue department.
According to Columbia Fire Chief Clint Wright, without the donation from Columbia Manor the fire department would have more out-of-pocket expenses than it could handle.
“This is both the fire and rescue department’s biggest fundraiser,” Wright said. “Without Columbia Manor’s support, I really don’t know what we would do. When we get certain grants such as the gasoline tax, those funds can’t be used on certain items, and that is when the donation received from Columbia Manor is a blessing.”
The Columbia Fire/Rescue Department was declared a complete loss last year after Hurricane Michael, and portion of the donations received from Columbia Manor last year will go toward building a new department.
“To have the Columbia Manor donations available to assist with the rebuilding of the department well it’s amazing,” Wright said. “Along with donations received from people who care about our department and the town of Columbia. That’s why we have decided a portion of donations we receive in December from Columbia Manor will go toward rebuilding the department. We just can’t thank Columbia Manor enough for their monetary donations.”
Although Wright and other members of the fire/rescue department are grateful for the donations received from Columbia Manor, they are also very grateful for the opportunity to enjoy the annual haunted house attraction.
“Members of the fire/rescue department also participate as characters in the haunted house and serve as security during the event,” Wright said. “This allows participating members a chance to just have a good time. When we are not serving our community, we can enjoy giving everyone the scare of a lifetime. Being in this line of work we tend to see things some people will never witness, and over time that can take a toll on someone. By helping in the haunted house, Todd has allowed us time to just have fun and enjoy Columbia residents and those visiting the manor, and for that we are appreciative.”
“Columbia is a wonderful place that is filled with great people,” Chandler said. “The mayor, city council members, fire/rescue department and the police department are dedicated to serving the residents of Columbia, and I am proud to be a part of Columbia.”
Chandler invests thousands of dollars every year to revamp the manor, and this year will be no different.
“Not only are we bringing new characters in this year, we also made several adjustments to many scenes,” Chandler said. “My advice is to expect the unexpected this year as you make plans to attend Columbia Manor’s 13 Nights of Terror.
Although new attractions have been added, the manor itself has a story to share.
According to Chandler, Columbia Manor was originally built as a college known as Columbia Institute, later becoming a sanitarium to quarantine victims of pellagra. In the early 1900s, the house partially burned. Several fatalities were reported, mostly children. The building remained a medical facility until it was turned into a private residence in the 1940s. By 1960 the house suffered its second fire destroying the second story. However, the house was called home by multiple families, until Chandler’s dream became reality.
“It’s not very often you get host a haunted house attraction inside a real haunted house,” Chandler said. “But we do every year. Over the years the activity in the home has increased and this year is definitely no different. Our volunteers have reported seeing a full-body apparition in the cemetery. Doors are opening and closing with no one around. Footsteps have been heard and out of the clear blue a floral perfume fragrance will fill the air. Spirits don’t like change, and each year our manor changes to better serve our guests. Maybe, just maybe, this is their way of letting everyone know they still have control of the manor, and they have their say on who comes and goes.”
For horror movie enthusiasts, the traditional characters of Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Leather Face, and Jason Voorhees will make Columbia Manor this Halloween season.
For more information about Columbia Manor, visit www.columbiamanor.com.
