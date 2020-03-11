Those who would like to respond to the 2020 census online but don’t have a computer or internet at home will have some online options at local libraries and senior centers.
The Dothan Houston County Library System will have designated computers for responding to the census at library branches located in downtown Dothan, Westgate Park, Ashford, and even on the bookmobile. Anyone with or without a library card will be able to use the designated computers to fill out their census information, according to a library system news release. The process will be quick and secure, and library staff will be available for assistance.
The 2020 census is the first time the U.S. Census Bureau has accepted online responses.
A $2,000 Library Census Equity Fund mini-grant helped cover the cost of having the designated computers.
“Public libraries around the country are playing a vital role in the 2020 Census and we are honored to participate,” library director Cynthia Plesner said in the news release. “We serve as sources of information on the importance of a complete and accurate count, as well as providing internet access to those wishing to complete the first online census in history.”
For more information about responding to the census online through the Dothan Houston County Library System, call 334-793-9767.
Also, Houston County’s senior centers will be open until 6 p.m. during the week of April 1 to help senior adults fill out census information online.
April 1 is national Census Day. When you respond to the census, answers will be based on where you live as of April 1.
Households will begin receiving information from the U.S. Census Bureau March 12-20, including detailed information on how to respond to the census online, by phone or by mail.
The Census Bureau will count the homeless March 30-April 1 by visiting shelters, soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets, and at non-sheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments, according to the bureau’s census website, 2020census.gov. During April, census takers will visit areas where people live in large groups, such as college campuses or near senior centers. Census takers will visit households that have not provided responses from April to July.
The U.S. Census Bureau delivers its counts to the president and congress in December.
The United States conducts a population count every 10 years, and the data gathered is used to determine everything from federal representation to how much federal money communities receive for roads, schools, housing and other public services.
All responses to the 2020 census are private and protected by federal law. Answers can only be used to produce statistics. Also, the Census Bureau will not ask for Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card information, or for donations. And census takers visiting homes will have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
If you still have questions about their identity, you can call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.
