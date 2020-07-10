A single-vehicle crash about 2:45 p.m. Friday claimed the life of a Covington County man.
Donald Jess Jackson, 71, of Opp, died when the 2000 Dodge Ram truck he was driving left the road, struck some trees and overturned. Jackson was not wearing his seat belt.
The crash occurred on Hattaway Road about 5 miles south of Opp.
Alabama state troopers continue to investigate.
