Ozark Dale County Library opens May 26

The Ozark Dale County Library will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 26, at 10 a.m. under limited hours and services.
Closed since March due to restrictions put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19, the Ozark Dale County Library is the latest public library to reopen. Branches of the Dothan Houston County Library System opened earlier this week.
According to a press release, the Ozark Dale County Library will have the following changes in place until further notice to ensure the safety of patrons and staff:
>> The library is operating under a 25-person maximum capacity, which includes staff.
>> Temporary hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
>> Patrons are encouraged to use the hand sanitizer station upon entering and leaving the library.
>> Returned materials are sanitized and quarantined for five days in the library’s board room.
>> All programs and meeting room reservations are canceled until further notice.
>> The 2020 Summer Reading Program will be virtual this year, and those interested should stay tuned for future announcements regarding this year’s program.
>> Children ages 14 and younger are not permitted in the library. A photo ID may be requested to verify age.
Also, according to the library’s press release, the following areas are closed to the public:
>> The lounge areas located in the Reference, Magazine and Nonfiction areas.
>> The bathrooms located in the Nonfiction area and West Wing.
>> The water fountain; however, bottled waters are available at no charge.
>> Both meeting rooms in the West Wing.
To enforce social distancing guidelines, aisles are marked as one-way and computers have been moved apart. Curbside pickup continues to be available for all patrons – call the library 334-774-5480 to reserve and schedule pickup of books. Patrons in the high-risk category for COVID-19 are encouraged to use curbside pickup.
All staff members will have their temperatures checked upon arrival and will wear masks while working. Any patrons exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.
If you have any questions or concerns, call 334-774-5480.
