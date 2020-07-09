Oakview Manor Health Care and Rehab in Ozark reported 16 employees and 21 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility as of Tuesday.
Two employees have since tested negative and returned to work.
"Testing of all residents was completed June 30. As a result of this baseline testing, only one asymptomatic resident had tested positive for COVID-19," Oakview wrote in a press release. "Since that time, however, subsequent testing has revealed additional positive residents.
"Currently the facility has 21 positive residents. These residents are being cared for in a secure isolation unit. Family representatives are provided with weekly updates on the facility’s efforts and notified with positive test results of residents and employees as outlined by CMS."
Oakview Manor continues to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Alabama Department of Public Health as its continues efforts to contain the virus.
