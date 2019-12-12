dot generic alabama bicentennial logo

OZARK – As part of Alabama’s Bicentennial celebration, the Ozark Bicentennial Committee will honor several local leaders who have made a historical impact on the city in a variety of areas.

The committee, which collected nominations earlier this year, selected nine individuals in eight different categories who will be recognized during a formal gala event Saturday. The City of Ozark is co-sponsoring the gala with the committee.

The honorees include: Luther Boykin, business; Abner Flowers, military; Judge Jackson, arts; Bishop Emeritus Willie Wilbur Matthews, religion; Dr. Robert McLaughlin, medicine; Dove Alfred “D.A.” Smith and Emma Payne Flowers, education; William Douglas Thomason, agriculture; and Henry Bascom Steagall, II, government.

In a press release, the committee notes, “Since its creation in 1870, the City of Ozark has been blessed with many great leaders who made valuable contributions to our community. These leaders – men and women – have worked tirelessly to improve our city and the state of Alabama.”

