OZARK – As part of Alabama’s Bicentennial celebration, the Ozark Bicentennial Committee will honor several local leaders who have made a historical impact on the city in a variety of areas.
The committee, which collected nominations earlier this year, selected nine individuals in eight different categories who will be recognized during a formal gala event Saturday. The City of Ozark is co-sponsoring the gala with the committee.
The honorees include: Luther Boykin, business; Abner Flowers, military; Judge Jackson, arts; Bishop Emeritus Willie Wilbur Matthews, religion; Dr. Robert McLaughlin, medicine; Dove Alfred “D.A.” Smith and Emma Payne Flowers, education; William Douglas Thomason, agriculture; and Henry Bascom Steagall, II, government.
In a press release, the committee notes, “Since its creation in 1870, the City of Ozark has been blessed with many great leaders who made valuable contributions to our community. These leaders – men and women – have worked tirelessly to improve our city and the state of Alabama.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.