Ozark Dale County Library will be closed until July 22 due to a positive case of COVID-19 associated with the library.
The library announced the closure Wednesday night. A brief news release stated that the library was closing temporarily "for the safety of our patrons and staff." All programs and meetings are postponed until further notice. Visit the library's website at www.ozarklibrary.com or its Facebook page for updates. Fines on overdue items will be waived until the end of July, according to a Facebook post.
The Ozark library, like others throughout the Wiregrass, closed when the coronavirus pandemic first took hold in Alabama back in March. It reopened on May 26 with temporary hours and restrictions on capacity along with measures on sanitizing and quarantining returned materials, checking the temperatures of staff members and marking aisles for one-way use. The library also closed off lounge areas for reading, meeting rooms, restrooms and the library's water fountain.
This is the latest case of local closures due to COVID-19. Two local day care facilities have temporarily closed due to COVID-19 as have several government and probate offices.
