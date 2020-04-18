A lot can change in a month.
From the time the first COVID-19 case was reported at Southeast Health on March 18, life in the Wiregrass has dramatically changed.
In the community, restaurants have had to reinvent themselves as curbside and take-out eateries. Churches have been holding services online or via drive-in services in church parking lots. Nobody goes to the movies. Grocery stores are the destination for most outings these days. Even funerals have changed under social distancing and public gathering restrictions.
Within the walls of a hospital like Dothan’s Southeast Health, life has also taken on a new shape.
“It’s amazing what has happened in the medical center in the course of a month,” said Dr. Charles Harkness, the chief medical officer at Southeast Health. “Virtually every area of the hospital and every employee of the hospital have been impacted by what’s happened. We change on a daily basis, sometimes more than once a day based on circumstances.
"Our normal activity is rare. We still do the things that we normally do outside of COVID but they have decreased significantly. Anything diagnostic or surgical, we’ve reduced that to just emergencies.”
The past month has been filled with sad news as patient deaths were reported locally and the number of cases spread to every Wiregrass county. But there have also been bright spots.
When there were shortages of masks, people in the community made some. Restaurants delivered meals to healthcare workers. And, 32 days after he was hospitalized, the Georgia resident who was the first patient at Southeast Health diagnosed with COVID-19 went home.
The hospital’s chief medical officer said he couldn’t be more impressed with the response of hospital employees – from nurses and physicians to respiratory care, physical therapy, and environmental – and the support of the community.
While the total patient population at Southeast Health is down, the demand for intensive care beds has gone up due to a combination of the COVID-19 patients and those patients who are acutely ill for other reasons, Harkness said. The hospital opened a third critical care unit to handle the demand, using part of the recovery room and operating room with help from the hospital’s anesthesia and surgical teams. As a result, the hospital reduced what it does in the operating room as well as other areas where anesthesia would be used.
“The demand on our system for protective gear for employees has gone up and the normal chains for getting those, supply chains, have disappeared. So, we’ve had to do all kinds of innovative things to find personnel protective gear and then to make it,” Harkness said.
“We’ve had the community help us tremendously on that. Our most recent one is gowns – isolation gowns. We actually have a team that works up on our seventh-floor conference rooms using Visqueen or plastic to make isolation gowns. Yesterday, I think they made like 1,400 of them. These are all employees of the health system with heat guns and scissors and cutting plastic. It’s quite amazing.”
The hospital had been watching the spread since the novel coronavirus appeared in China. Harkness said officials didn’t know how the virus might appear locally but they knew exposure would be heavily tied to people traveling.
“Initially, a lot of our cases came out of this cluster that came out of Southwest Georgia,” he said. “… But now we’re starting to see them come out of Alabama, out of our local area.”
The hospital regularly holds drills for events like hurricanes and even a nuclear disaster. It was not fully prepared for an infectious disease disaster, Harkness said. The region was fortunate, he said, because other areas in the U.S. were hit first and the region could learn from that experience.
“Our biggest concern was that the demand was going to outstrip our ability to meet it,” he said. “That has not happened. We anticipate it on a daily basis and try to be ready for that happening but so far that has not happened. We’re starting to see signs that it may not, but we’re not ready to take our foot off the pedal, yet.”
New ways to communicate have been implemented to protect both healthcare workers and patients. More doctors are using telemedicine and there’s been discussion of using Amazon Echo devices so patients and physicians can interact without being in the same room.
Long-term, Harkness said healthcare workers and the community will have to remain vigilant even when the pandemic subsides.
“We still have a virus out there we know very little about in terms of is it going to resurge later on, are we going to be able to have a vaccine for it?” Harkness said. “Can we even tell where it is? That’s probably been our biggest frustration is our inability to test enough people to know who has it. We know there’s a fairly large population of people who have probably contracted the virus and didn’t even know it, were asymptomatic. We have no way of telling that today and hopefully that will get better.”
Along with testing, Harkness said his biggest frustration early on was not getting good information about the virus quickly enough. As a result, employees were inadvertently put at risk. About eight or nine have actually tested positive and are under quarantine, he said.
Another major concern for the hospital is the supply chain for basic items needed in healthcare like protective masks, gloves, and gowns.
“We have a lot of disposable gear that we use on a daily basis in the (operating rooms) and on the floors that got completely disrupted because our supply chain ties all the way back to China and other parts of the world,” Harkness said.
Locally, he said the outbreak has also brought to light the healthcare delivery disparity where some people get care very easily and others don’t get care at all. It’s an issue the community will have to address to ensure residents are healthy, he said. Being overweight and chronic illnesses like hypertension, diabetes, and lung disease put people more at risk regardless of age.
“The health of the community is what determines the outcomes of this,” Harkness said. “… How do we, as a community, address those underlying conditions that, to a large extent, are lifestyle? Can we impact lifestyle in a way that makes people healthier? That’s a tough one; it’s always been a tough one.”
