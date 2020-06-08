A Monday morning crash involving a Hartford ambulance in Enterprise left one dead and four injured.
At about 11:30 a.m., Enterprise police responded to a broadside crash at the intersection of Geneva Highway and Boll Weevil Circle involving an ambulance and an SUV. The ambulance, which was transporting a patient undergoing emergency CPR, rolled on its side during the impact. The patient was declared dead at the scene.
The ambulance driver and the paramedic were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated and released at the accident scene and the passenger of the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the traffic accident is currently under investigation by the Enterprise Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit.
