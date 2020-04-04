Around the world, funerals have their traditions.
In the South, when a loved one dies, there’s typically an outpouring of support — visits to the family’s home with food and supplies, a line of people waiting to pay their respects during a visitation, and even an array of flower arrangements sent by friends or co-workers. There’s the gentle hug from someone who’s been there and even a little joy as people reminisce about the one they’ve lost.
But all that has changed in the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Local funeral directors have worked to accommodate families since Gov. Kay Ivey issued a health order in March recommending social distancing, closing nonessential businesses and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Details are being worked out over the phone with families. Funeral homes are utilizing webcams, Skype or FaceTime to help families make decisions on caskets. There are online registries available for people to send condolences, and livestreaming has allowed those who can’t attend to at least watch. Book registries are disinfected before being given to families. Even obituaries address the changes brought on by COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus sweeping the world.
Some families are opting only for graveside services, since no more than 10 people can attend. Even then, attendees are asked to maintain the recommended 6-foot distance from others.
Overall, people understand the safety measures, but funeral directors said it’s clear something is missing.
At Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory in Dothan, heart-shaped balloons are tied to pews during services. Each balloon represents a person who has sent a note of sympathy. The notes are tied to the balloons for the family to read and then are gathered and given to the family.
“We saw the sadness in families’ eyes that their other family members and friends couldn’t attend services, and we were thinking about what we could do to kind of help that situation,” said Sunset funeral director Robert Byrd. “It fulfills so many needs.”
Byrd said the balloons are a physical reminder to families that people are thinking of them during a difficult time.
“It gives them a sense of comfort,” he said. “It lets them know that they’re not alone; that there are still people who, if it wasn’t for this condition we find ourselves in today, would be here sharing this time with them. It just lets them know they’re isolated, yes, but they’re not by themselves.”
Coping with grief
Funeral directors said the traditions around funeral services can actually help the remaining family through some of their grief.
“There are friends there hugging them and telling them how much they love them and talking about old stories and good times and fond memories and having laughs,” said Randy Crenshaw, general manager of Holman Headland & Abbeville Mortuary and Cremations. “When that’s not there, you feel it in the heart; you feel that part is missing. It’s kind of helping them with the grieving process. I’m sure they’re getting a lot of phone calls and emails, but just the human touch is missing.”
Crenshaw said Holman gives families an opportunity for a viewing to say their goodbyes. And if family members really want a visitation, the funeral home will work with them to limit the number of people who come in at one time to 10; that may mean only four or five guests at a time.
“We don’t shake hands; we don’t hug necks,” Crenshaw said. “Not that we don’t love our families, but they just understand what’s going on.”
Patti Exum, general manager of Ward-Wilson Funeral Home in Dothan, said funeral directors are doing what they can to give families a chance to say their final goodbyes, even offering memorial services for a later date when restrictions have been lifted.
In the meantime, Ward-Wilson, like other funeral homes, is restricting services to 10 people, allowing people to watch from their cars as long as they maintain a safe distance, using an outdoor PA system so they can hear the service.
Effect on the bereaved
It’s difficult for families, Exum said.
“It’s horrible for them,” she said. “They can’t have that closure.”
Funeral homes also are taking precautions to protect employees by providing equipment and supplies for when they have to pick up a body from a home, hospital or nursing home. The National Funeral Directors Association and other industry associations have provided guidelines for members to follow during the pandemic.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Crenshaw said. “It’s a learning process. None of us have ever been through anything like this, but we’re very diligent to do it to the best of our ability. … Everything we hear or know about, we’re trying to implement that makes sense.”
Byrd, who also serves as Houston County’s coroner, said there’s no end in sight for the restrictions on funeral services. In all his time in the funeral industry, Byrd said he’s never seen anything like this.
“Even back in the early ’80s, when the AIDS virus was brand new and we didn’t know how it was transmitted or contracted, everything was normal,” Byrd said. “Services were all the same.
“But, today, never in my lifetime have I ever seen this before, and I’ve been doing this since 1972. It’s very alarming.”
