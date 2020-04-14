Personal protective supplies like masks and gloves are a challenge to find these days, even for nursing homes caring for those who are among the most vulnerable to the respiratory illness COVID-19.
The Houston County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, is overseeing a collection drive to help local nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the ongoing need for disposable gowns, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and Lysol.
“We’re just hoping there are individuals and businesses that may have extra on hand or may have access or may have a provider that these nursing homes don’t, so we can get some extra gear to them if they need it,” said Gary Griffin Jr., chair of the Houston County VOAD.
The drive started after Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke was approached about the ongoing need for those supplies in nursing homes. Duke turned to Houston County VOAD.
Griffin said VOAD had identified about eight or nine nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area and will work with those facilities to help get needed supplies.
“Once we find out what their current need is, if we have the gear and it’s been donated, we’ll reach out to them and make deliveries to them,” Griffin said.
To donate items to Houston County VOAD, call 334-440-6372 and leave a message. A representative from VOAD will call back to make arrangements to have supplies picked up.
“Hopefully, maybe by next week we’ll have enough inventory to actually distribute and we’ll work with the nursing homes and find out what their exact needs are, and we’ll just kind of go on a case-by-case basis and help them out the best we can,” Griffin said. “We don’t know exactly how much we’re going to get in. Right now, I’ve only got 200 face masks and one nursing home can eat that up in a day.”
Duke from Wiregrass 2-1-1 said the non-profit call center has worked closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health to compile information and resources pertaining to COVID-19. You can find information on the call center’s website Wiregrass211.com, including a live feed of news and even where to find food for the day.
Duke said calls to the center about COVID-19 have ranged from where to find hand sanitizer to COVID-19 symptoms, food assistance for people out of work, shopping times in local grocery stores for older adults, how to file an unemployment claim, and what to do if they can’t pay for utilities.
People have even called for help in dealing with the stress they feel about the ongoing pandemic. And they refer callers to people who can help with that, he said.
“We even have resources of folks who can pray with them,” Duke said.
