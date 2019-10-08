Picking the perfect pumpkin

Maggie Dulac (left) and her sister Kat select pumpkins for carving and painting at Dothan’s First United Methodist Church on Monday. 

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

As fall grows closer, it’s time for cooler temps, hayrides, cider and a trip to the pumpkin patch.

Although the Wiregrass has yet to experience a seasonal change, residents are still finding their way to pumpkin patches like the one at Dothan’s First United Methodist Church.

In case you’re wondering about cooler temps, the forecast shows no real changes for the next week.

