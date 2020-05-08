MALVERN – Several headstones were damaged at the Malvern Baptist Church cemetery when a pickup truck and trailer left Alabama Highway 52 Thursday evening and traveled through a section of the cemetery, according to law enforcement.

Johnny Ray Artis, 62, was arrested on a DUI charge in connection with the accident, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said Friday. Artis was booked into the Geneva County Jail.

There were no injuries reported.

Attempts to contact someone at the church for details about the cemetery were unsuccessful.

