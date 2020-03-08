Picnic at the Park

Members of the Rehobeth Rebels baseball team escort a Dothan Miracle League player around the bases during the “Picnic at the Park” event at the Miracle Field Complex at Westgate Park on Sunday.

 JIMMY SAILORS/DOTHAN EAGLE

The Dothan Miracle League Board and the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association held “Picnic at the Park” at the Miracle Field Complex at Westgate Park on Sunday.

The second annual event allows local high school baseball players to interact with participants of the Dothan Miracle League program.

The Alabama Baseball Coaches Association partners each baseball season with Miracle League programs throughout Alabama.

The event includes an exhibition game, picnic lunch, and fellowship.

