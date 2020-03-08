The Dothan Miracle League Board and the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association held “Picnic at the Park” at the Miracle Field Complex at Westgate Park on Sunday.
The second annual event allows local high school baseball players to interact with participants of the Dothan Miracle League program.
The Alabama Baseball Coaches Association partners each baseball season with Miracle League programs throughout Alabama.
The event includes an exhibition game, picnic lunch, and fellowship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.