A single-vehicle crash at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday has claimed the life of a Pike County man.

Kenneth Earl Moultry, 64, of Brundidge, was killed when the 2016 Dodge Ram truck he was operating left the roadway and overturned in a creek.

The crash occurred on Pike County 4419, approximately one half mile south of Alabama 10 near Brundidge.

Moultry, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

