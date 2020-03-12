With concern of coronavirus infection gripping the nation, Dothan's ambulance service has increased safety procedures to its usual sanitary protocol.
Although there have been no confirmed cases in Alabama, Pilcher’s Ambulance service continues to keep patient safety its top priority, owner Joey Pilcher said Thursday.
“Before coronavirus was even discussed, we have always sanitized our ambulances from top to bottom for our patients’ safety and the safety of our employees,” Pilcher said. “Cleaning and sanitizing isn’t something we have just started, we have always done it, and will continue to do it with or without the worry of the coronavirus.”
Employees are masking up, gloving up, and washing hands as much as possible, Pilcher said.
Pilcher’s Ambulance runs multiple calls a day, such as 911 calls, non-emergency/nursing home transport calls and wheelchair run calls.
“Roughly we handle 30 to 35 911 calls daily, 50 to 60 non-emergency/nursing home transport calls and around 90 wheelchair runs,” Pilcher said. “As you can see, we are always on the go, but it is always a must after each run to clean and sanitize the ambulance from top to bottom. The ambulance must be cleaned and ready for our next patient.”
In addition to the standard protocol, the ambulance service added a few precautions to be followed to benefit patients and ambulance workers.
“For an extra safety measure we are asking our patients a few questions just to be prepared,” Pilcher said. “We want to know if the patient has traveled recently, where they traveled, and have they been around anyone that may have come in contact with someone with the virus. These questions are especially asked to patients who have flu-like symptoms.”
Pilcher said the ambulance service is working closely with the Dothan Fire Department, Southeast Health, and Flowers Hospital to keep all transported patients' safety their top priority.
