Pilot identified in Ozark helicopter crash

An Ozark police officer walks through the fatal helicopter crash scene on Saturday.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

OZARK — Police have identified the pilot killed in a helicopter crash Saturday on Buena Vista Drive near U.S. Highway 231.

Brian J. Little, 45, of Ozark, was killed when his personal helicopter crashed in the residential area.

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said there were no other injuries reported during the incident; and  no residential damage was confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting the investigation with assistance from the Ozark Police Department and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

Walker said there is no relationship between the helicopter and nearby Fort Rucker.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments