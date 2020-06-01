Pilot identified in Ozark helicopter crash

OZARK — Police have identified the pilot killed in a helicopter crash Saturday on Buena Vista Drive near U.S. Highway 231.
Brian J. Little, 45, of Ozark, was killed when his personal helicopter crashed in the residential area.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said there were no other injuries reported during the incident; and no residential damage was confirmed.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting the investigation with assistance from the Ozark Police Department and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.
Walker said there is no relationship between the helicopter and nearby Fort Rucker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.