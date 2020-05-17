PINCKARD – A new tanker truck should help improve fire insurance ratings in this Dale County town and adjoining communities.
After seeking Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for about a decade, Pinckard Volunteer Fire Department was awarded a grant to purchase a 2020 model 3,000-gallon tanker and pumper from Deep South Fire Trucks.
The tanker will help haul more water to rural areas where access to hydrants and other water sources is limited.
Fire Chief Ted Matyjasik said adjoining towns will benefit because the volunteer departments have a mutual aid agreement to assist each other with calls in their districts.
“Not only will we be able to service our community but also our adjoining communities and help them with their insurance rating,” Matyjasik said.
Members of Pinckard’s department began training with the new equipment on Saturday.
