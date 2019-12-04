dot generic road work ahead generic.jpg
Beginning Monday, Dec. 9, South Park Avenue will be closed for the week to allow the Houston County Road and Bridge Department to install cross drain replacements.Avenue.

The first replacement will approximately 200 feet north of the Taylor Road intersection.

Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.

