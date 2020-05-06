Publix has confirmed that employees at two of its Dothan locations have tested positive for COVID-19.
In an emailed statement, Director of Communications Maria Brous said stores at Northside Mall on Ross Clark Circle and Westway on West Main Street have been affected.
"Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19," the statement read. "Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities."
Brous did not respond to questions as to how many store associates were affected or the last time the employees worked at the stores before being diagnosis.
"As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need," the statement continued.
"The testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state. As a result, we cannot fully and accurately report cases in real time, but we have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores. Those efforts are conducted with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health departments and include:
>> A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.
>> Continued cleaning and sanitizing of stores.
>> Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.
>> Notification, quarantine, and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
>> The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks, and pharmacies in all stores.
>> In-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.
>> Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.
>> Requiring associates to wear face coverings.
>> Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.