Grants are available to qualifying low income families for weatherization projects that can make a significant impact on utility bills.
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity has approximately 10 weatherization grants of $3,000 each for qualifying households inside the city limits of Dothan. The grants can be used for air conditioning, insulation or other associated weatherization projects or repairs.
Applicants must provide the following information as part of the application process:
- Applicant must provide proof of total household income (Form W-2, one-month recent pay stubs, Social Security letter, etc.)
- Applicant must provide proof of home ownership (copy of deed and current year tax record)
- Applicant must provide proof of occupancy (copy of current utility bill)
- Applicant must provide proof of identification (driver license or state photo ID)
The funds come from a portion of Habitat’s Community Development Block Grant appropriation.
Those interested in applying or receiving more information can contact Linda Ward at 334-792-8453.
