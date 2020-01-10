Saturday’s weather system is predicted to weaken after it passes through the Wiregrass area as it moves westward.
The Dothan/Houston County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring a system with anticipated rainfall that could potentially cause flooding in the Wiregrass area.
Dothan/Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah told the Dothan Eagle the system is being monitored closely, and the system is expected to weaken, but only after it travels through the Wiregrass area.
According to the National Weather Service Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a line of severe storms will move east early Saturday morning through the night with high confidence in damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. The highest chance of tornadoes will be embedded within the line but there is a small chance severe storms form ahead of the line, although the confidence in this is not high. We cannot rule out a strong tornado, specifically in the central Florida panhandle, Southeast Alabama and the Alabama border counties in Southwest Georgia.
Estimated rain amounts for Saturday morning through Sunday morning are roughly 1 1/5 to 3 inches of rain.
According to Judah, heavy rainfall high winds, and possible tornado activity should be expected. If temperatures continue to climb Saturday, the chance of tornadoes will increase. If temperatures remain mild, the chance of tornado activity will decrease.
“I want to remind everyone to stay alert during any weather situation,” Judah said. “Everyone can stay up-to-date on weather situations through a weather radio, or through any local media source. We also have the Code Red Program through the EMA where residents can receive severe weather updates. For more information on signing up for our Code Red Program, visit our website at www.dothanhoustoncountyema.org.”
Judah also reminds everyone to assume a flooded road is closed, and not attempt to cross it. Also, if the road is barricaded, turn around.
“When someone crosses a barricade, not only are they putting their life in danger, but the lives of first-responders,” Judah said. “A barricade is a closed road. Also, if you hear the outdoor weather sirens sound, get inside; and tune into your local media outlets. When you hear the siren outside that means something is going on and 90 percent of the time, that something is a tornado. The tornado may not be on the ground but a tornado has been spotted. As soon as we have any information available during the storm it will be passed to all media outlets.”
