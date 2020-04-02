Recognizing allergy symptoms can help put mind at ease

That powdery yellow film coating every surface heralds the start of allergy season for many people around the Wiregrass.
But these days when a single cough and scratchy throat are enough to make people stop in their tracks, one Auburn University professor said there are some distinct differences in the early symptoms of COVID-19 and seasonal allergies. And knowing the difference could help put people’s minds at ease.
“With seasonal allergies, they result as of an exposure to triggers or something that the patient is allergic to,” said Linda Gibson-Young, an associate professor at Auburn’s School of Nursing and a family nurse practitioner who has worked with allergy and asthma patients for the last 22 years.
Triggers could be pollen or dust or some other allergen that comes with tree growth and flowers opening. While seasonal allergies can happen in the fall, springtime is the heavy time for seasonal allergies, Gibson-Young said.
With seasonal allergies, you’ll likely experience sneezing along with itchy and watery eyes or bloodshot eyes. You might have irritation in the back of the throat.
“Those are some helpful signs,” Gibson-Young said. “They might also have some relational symptoms like runny nose, but typically they do not have a fever. They might have a cough, and the cough goes more with when they have allergies and asthma. Usually people who just have allergies don’t have much of a cough. But if they have a cough, it’s going to be dry and non-productive − just a little irritating cough.”
The early symptoms associated with the coronavirus illness COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath – all of which could appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Regular allergy sufferers most likely know their allergy symptoms and when they’re more at risk, Gibson-Young said.
“For the most part, they should know year after year these are their symptoms,” she said. “But they’re a little scared because with COVID-19 or coronavirus, we’re told three things – fever, cough, and shortness of breath. And, truthfully, allergies can cause a cough. It shouldn’t cause shortness of breath, but when people get anxious and maybe their allergies are out of control, it could lead them to a little anxiety.”
Regular allergy sufferers who receive shots from their medical provider should continue to do so, Gibson-Young said. Otherwise, a non-drowsy antihistamine should relieve symptoms. Allergens can travel with you on your clothing, your hair, or your hands. So, the recommendations to prevent seasonal allergies may sound familiar during these pandemic times.
“Avoid going outside, but when you do, wash your hands,” Gibson-Young said. “Don’t touch your eyes. Don’t touch your face. If you’re allergic or have a trigger to pollen, we don’t want them mowing the lawn or gardening at this time. If they do, they need to shower right away.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.