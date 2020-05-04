The Alabama Air National Guard Red Tails will be flying over Dothan on Tuesday to honor local frontline heroes in the COVID-19 response.
An image of the planned flightpath shows two of Dannelly Field’s Red Tails will fly over Southeast Health around 12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m., starting its trajectory near Southside Walmart and heading northeast.
Residents and workers in this area should expect a 10-15 second window of jet noise during the flyover.
Two F-16s, multirole fighter aircrafts, will also fly over the cities of Montgomery, Auburn, Tuskegee, Tuscaloosa, Decatur, and Mobile. The Red Tails plan to launch a total of six F-16s as part of their training missions on Tuesday.
“It is a distinct honor to express our gratitude and that of our fellow Alabamians for the heroes on the frontlines of COVID-19 with this showcase of American airpower,” said Col. Ed Casey, commander of the Alabama Air National Guard's 187th Fighter Wing. “It’s our hope that these F-16 flyovers will offer residents and workers in these communities pride in our state, hope for our country, and resolve in our fight against the coronavirus.”
The flyovers may be delayed or postponed due to weather, air traffic or maintenance, according to a press release.
“We encourage Alabamians to view the flyovers from the safety of their shelter-in-place location and abide by social distancing guidelines established by the (Centers for Disease Control) and (World Health Organization) for their safety and that of their community members. Please refrain from congregating in large groups or traveling to landmarks or hospitals to view the flyovers,” a press release stated.
Viewers are encouraged to use the hashtags #WeSaluteAlabama, #AirForceSalutes and #TogetherAL in photos and videos of the flyover.
