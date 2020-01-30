Alabama has ranked in the top 10 during 2019 in terms of U-Haul net gains, the company reports.
The 2019 U-Haul Migration Trends report shows that Alabama ranked sixth for net arrivals, up from 2018’s rank position of 42.
This rank jump is the largest one in the country, according to reports.
According to the company, the Alabama migration growth is led by Huntsville and the Auburn-Opelika area, followed by Foley, Gulf Shores, and Troy. Dothan, Hoover, Daphne, Prattville, and Decatur also saw increases in arrivals.
In Alabama, the 36-spot jump on the list equates to a 2 percent increase of one-way U-Haul truck arrivals since 2018, according to the company. That goes along with a 1 percent decrease in departures. More than 50 percent of all Alabama U-Haul traffic in 2019 was arrivals.
This metric isn’t exactly scientific; just because Alabama is seeing more U-Hauls doesn’t mean the state will see a huge overall population increase, as the Census estimates most counties in Alabama are losing population each year. And this data is based only on U-Haul rentals, which captures only a fraction of the moving population.
“Although U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the company’s growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents,” stated a Jan. 6 Alabama-specific press release.
