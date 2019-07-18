The Alabama Department of Public Health released its annual fish consumption advisory report on Wednesday, with "Do not eat" warnings for many fish caught in local bodies of water.
In a lengthy list of consumption recommendations, ADPH warns to not eat largemouth bass at all from the following locations along bodies of water due to possibly mercury contamination:
>>Barbour Creek, embayment of Walter F. George Reservoir in the vicinity of US Hwy 431. (Barbour County)
>>Big Escambia Creek, at Louisville & Nashville Railroad bridge crossing, approximately 0.5 miles upstream of AL/FL state line in Escambia County
>>Blackwater River, in the area between the mouth of the river and the pipeline crossing southeast of Robertsdale in Baldwin County
>>Chattahoochee River, near the Alabama/Florida state line in Houston County
>>Choctawhatchee River, 1.5 miles above the AL/FL state line, approximately 3.0 miles downstream of Geneva
>>Cowikee Creek, embayment of WF George Reservoir. Approximate area from U.S. 431 bridge to Chattahoochee River main channel. In vicinity of Lake Point Resort and State Park in Barbour County
>>Frank Jackson Reservoir, the dame forebay in Covington County
>>Lake Jackson, located on the AL/FL state line in Florala in Covington County
>>Lake Shelby in Gulf State Park in Baldwin County
>>Murder Creek, between the confluence with Burnt Corn Creek and Conecuh River in Escambia County
>>Point A Reservoir, the lower reservoir in the dam forebay in Covington County
>>Sandy Creek, due east of Barin Navy Field approximately 1 mile downstream of US Hwy 98 and approximately 2 miles upstream of the confluence with Wolf Creek in Baldwin County
>>Styx River, in vicinity of US Hwy 90 bridge crossing in Baldwin County
>>Uchee Creek, creek embayment in Russell County
>>Wolf Creek, at Swift Church Road in Baldwin County
>>Yellow River, at County Road 4 bridge in Covington County
The list also warns to not eat spotted bass in many local creeks and rivers.
According to an ACPH press release:
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) annually updates fish consumption advisories based on data collected the preceding fall by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
ADEM, Tennessee Valley Authority, and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources collected samples of specific fish species for analysis from various waterbodies throughout the state during the fall of 2018 (463 samples; 40 collection stations). ADPH assessed the analytical results to determine whether any of the tested contaminants in the fish may give rise to potential human health effects.
Fish consumption advisories are issued for specific waterbodies and specific species taken from those areas. In reservoirs, advisories apply to waters as far as a boat can be taken upstream in a tributary, that is, to full pool elevations.
Newly issued advisories will be represented as the safe number of meals of that species of fish that can be eaten in a given period of time, such as meals per week, meals per month or Do Not Eat Any. A meal portion consists of 6 ounces of cooked fish or 8 ounces of raw fish.
For a comprehensive list of advised consumption restrictions, click here.
