Residents at Wesley Place stay busy; remaining coronavirus free

Between hosting parades, playing hallway bingo, coloring Easter eggs, and participating in Easter communion, residents at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle are keeping busy while the outside number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to climb.
“It is very important to us for our residents to stay alert and active if at all possible,” said Holly Whitehead, Wesley Place on Honeysuckle’s marketing and admissions director. “Of course due to the coronavirus, at this time we have a no visitor policy, but we are keeping our residents upbeat and active with fun-filled activities.”
Evelyn Adkison, a resident of Wesley Place’s Assisted Living, is not letting the coronavirus keep her spirits down.
“I am enjoying the many activities we have,” Adkison said. “The virus really hasn’t impacted me much, but I hope it is over soon. We can’t play checkers or regular bingo right now with other residents, but hopefully when this is all done we can. Plus, I really need a haircut. That’s one of my goals when this is over. I know one day this will all be over, and we can go back to our normal routine. But until that happens, I will stay positive and not dwell on what is going on. You can’t dwell on this or you will go crazy.”
Adkison and other residents are keeping their minds active through activities provided by Joey Greathouse, the assisted living activities director.
“We have implemented many grab-and-go activities such as puzzles, painting, or jewelry making supplies for the residents,” Greathouse said. “Plus we have played bingo with everyone yelling across the hallway with their numbers. I also try to visit each resident, just to spend a little time with them or play a game or two. Our main goals are to make sure our residents know they are loved, taken care of, and I hope they are having fun. Right now, I want to make sure each resident is happy.”
Whitehead provides family members with a little peace of mind during the trying time.
“We want all of our residents’ family members to know your loved ones are being taken care of,” Whitehead said. “We love them like they are our family. They are in high spirits. Although family members can’t visit inside the facility, family members can do window visits, calls, and FaceTime with their family members.”
Whitehead believes the situation may be harder for family members than the residents.
“These are trying times for everyone,” Whitehead said. “But the generation of residents we have here have seen tough times. They know how to buckle down and they pull their bootstraps up, and face what comes their way. They are a strong, tough group and we love each and every one of them. Rest assured your family member is OK.”
